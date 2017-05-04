Communication Workers Union raise questions over TSTT’s pending purchase of Massy Communications

The Communication Workers Union raises questions over the pending purchase by TSTT of Massy Communications.

The union says it is reason for concern.

On Tuesday, TSTT and Massy Communications told the media the purchase will cost over 255 million dollars.

CWU President Joseph Remy yesterday said he was suprised by the development.

He told Newscentre 5, the move left many unanswered questions.

Mr. Remy feared something bigger is in the making.

The CWU is to meet with TSTT today.

At a news conference Chairman of TSTT Emile Elias said the planned purchase fits in with the agenda of the company.