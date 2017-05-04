Communication Workers Union raise questions over TSTT’s pending purchase of Massy Communications

The Communication Workers Union raises questions over the pending purchase by TSTT of Massy Communications.
The union says it is reason for concern.
On Tuesday, TSTT and Massy Communications told the media the purchase will cost over 255 million dollars.
CWU President Joseph Remy yesterday said he was suprised by the development.
He told Newscentre 5, the move left many unanswered questions.
Mr. Remy feared something bigger is in the making.
The CWU is to meet with TSTT today.
At a news conference Chairman of TSTT Emile Elias said the planned purchase fits in with the agenda of the company.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.