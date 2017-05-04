The National Security Minister says police work has led to a reduction in gun related crimes.

Retired Brigadier Edmund Dillon says police are having some successes in this regard.

Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday Mr. Dillon said in 2016 over 700 firearms were removed from the wrong hands, and it looks like 2017 will also see more successes.

Minister Dillon reported as well that the police have been doing good work by way of dealing with gun related crimes.

The Minister talked about ongoing collaborations with the authorities in the united states and venezuela.

He said these collaborations will help stem the imporation and trafficking of illegal firearms.