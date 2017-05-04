Headless corpse found in St e Madeline

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the headless body of a man is found in Ste Madeline.

The decomposing corpse was discovered in the Stanleyville area in some bushes at around 10’O clock this morning.

Police say the head was lying next to the body.

Investigators say the corpse was clad in a pair of blue pants and a dark coloured t shirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the nearest police station