Woman shot in the head at point blank range in Petit Valley

Melanie Jones is shot in the head at point blank range in Petit Valley.

The incident is said to have occurred during the early hours of this morning.

Reports say Ms. Jones was at 2nd Street, Simeon Road when the incident occurred.

She died instantly.

And two men are nursing gunshot wounds at hospital after being shot in separate situations overnight.

They are identified as Devon James and Kurt Purtious

Mr. James was shot in Freeport at around 9:30pm last night while Mr. Purtious was shot in the seaview district in Carenage.

They are both said to be listed in a stable condition at hospital.