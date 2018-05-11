I955 FM


Body discovered in Cunupia

Posted on May 11, 2018 by newscenter5

body_found__4_The body of a man is discovered in Cunupia.

 

He is Peter Pedro.

 

Reports say he was found dead at Ramkhalawan Trace last night.

 

We are told Mr. Pedro had a gunshot wound to the head.

 

It is suspected the wound was self inflicted.

 

There would be more information in a subsequent newscast.

