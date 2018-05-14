Police calling killing of Chinese businessman a hit

Police are calling the killing of Chinese businessman Qumehlanj Cao a hit.

Mr. Cao was shot dead in his bed yesterday morning.

The 42-year-old businessman was asleep at his De Graff Street, Arima home when he was killed.

According to reports, Mr. Cao was asleep when two men knocked on the front door of his house.

A female relative answered and was immediately pushed inside by the men who went into the bedroom and shot Mr. Cao several times.

He died at the scene.

The businessman owned Wei Mei Restaurant located along Tumpuna Road in Arima.

Police say the murder appeared to be a hit based on the fact that the men did not attack relatives of the Chinese national.

It is said the family moved into the community just over three years ago.

The family has been described by neighbours as quiet and peaceful.

And investigations are continuing into the murder of Joel Shah.

At around 9 o’clock on Saturday night, Mr. Shah was liming with relatives along Gaston Street, Chaguanas, when they were approached by two gunmen.

The men fired several shots and fled the scene.

Mr. Shah and another man were hit.

The others escaped being hurt.

Mr. Shah was pronounced dead and his male relative was taken to hospital where he remained warded up to yesterday afternoon.