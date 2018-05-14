Glenco man dead following accident on the Western Main Road in Carenage

A 29-year-old Glenco man is dead following an accident on the Western Main Road in Carenage.

Reports are saying Jodhan Mccarthy died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a panel van during the early hours of yesterday morning.

According to information reaching the media, there was a physical struggle between Mr. Mccathy and a female passenger.

She is said to have pulled the wheel away from him causing the collision.

The young woman was up to last night warded at hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.