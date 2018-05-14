I955 FM


Glenco man dead following accident on the Western Main Road in Carenage

Posted on May 14, 2018 by newscenter5

car-crashA 29-year-old Glenco man is dead following an accident on the Western Main Road in Carenage.

 

Reports are saying Jodhan Mccarthy died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a panel van during the early hours of yesterday morning.

 

According to information reaching the media, there was a physical struggle between Mr. Mccathy and a female passenger.

 

She is said to have pulled the wheel away from him causing the collision.

 

The young woman was up to last night warded at hospital.

 

Investigations are ongoing.

