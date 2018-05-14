Argument leads to wounding of patron at bar in Penal

An argument at a bar in Penal leads to the wounding of one patron.
The owner of a bar is said to have fired shots inside the business place on Saturday night.
Neil Hosein was shot in the leg during a confrontation.
Reports say at around 11:50 pm police from the Penal station responded to claims that there were explosions coming from The Watering Hole 2 Bar on Quinam Road.
When they got to the scene officers met Mr. Hosein in front of the building bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.
23-year-old Mr. Hosein told them the bar owner got into an altercation with 3 men and he subsequently pulled out a gun and began firing shots.
The men ran for cover but Mr. Hosein was hit.
The business place was closed when police officers got to the scene.
PC Hosein from the Penal CID is continuing investigations.
