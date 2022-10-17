I955 FM


Woman on the run after a fatal stabbing

Police are still searching for a 53-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing death of a Gasparillo construction worker.

Police reported that at about 8pm on Saturday, officers were on patrol when they responded to a report of a wounding at Houssa Trace, Bonne Aventure Road in Gasparillo.

They later met residents who told them that 29-year-old Randy “Brent” Joseph, was stabbed in the chest by a woman he knew.

Police were also told the woman had accused Mr. Joseph of pelting her house with stones earlier that day.

He was stabbed twice in the chest by the woman who then ran off.

Joseph died minutes later.

Reports say the suspect became hostile with Mr. Joseph and his family about 2 months ago when a cellphone belonging to her went missing.

