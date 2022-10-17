Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley tells his fellow Seventh Day Adventists stay true to beliefs.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley urges members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church to remain true to their founding principles.

The plea came as he attended Sabbath Service at the Mason Hall SDA Church on Saturday, as the church marked its 75th anniversary of existence in the village of Mason Hall.

Addressing the congregation, the Prime Minister reminisced of a time when he too attended services there.

Recalling a time when Christianity was persecuted, he called on the faithful to work together to build a better society.

Also in attendance was Chief Secretary Farley Augustine who highlighted the fact that the Seventh Day Adventist Church is among the largest on the island, and the role the church played in raising both he and Prime Minister Rowley.

The Chief Secretary said the church has contributed a lot to the development of the island and the country.