Police launch a manhunt for the killers of 9-year-old Jamal Modest

Acting Commissioner of Police,
Erla Christopher vows that no stone would be left unturned to bring criminals
to justice in killing of Jamal Modest.
Nine-year-old Jamal was said to be watching a game of football in a field near his home when he was fatally shot on Saturday night.
The child was pronounced dead at the Chaguanas Health Facility.
In extending heartfelt condolences to the family, the acting top cop gave the assurance that no effort will be speared in bringing the perpetrators of this crime to justice.
She added, that over
the years the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has invested resources in the
Enterprise area and will continue to work and partner with members of the
community.
Additionally the Acting Commissioner said the TTPS would render assistance to the distraught family during this traumatic time through our Victim and Witness Support Unit.
As TTPS homicide detectives work feverishly on the ground conducting inquiries, Ms. Christopher is appealing for cooperation.
She is calling on anyone
who has information that could assist, please come forward, help us, so justice
can be served, to give some semblance of closure and relief to a grieving
family.
According to police reports around 8.20pm on Saturday 15th October 2022, several shots were fired from a white panel van in the vicinity of the basketball court at the African Grounds, Enterprise.
Jamal was struck by the
gunfire and was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by relatives to seek
medical attention where he succumbed to his injuries.
The white panel van was reportedly stolen at gunpoint earlier that day.
Investigations are continuing into both incidents
