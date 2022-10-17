One Criminologist predicts an increase in crime

Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad

Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad predicts an increase in the spate of crime.

Dr. Seepersad shared his view on the Morning Edition program earlier today.

To bolster his argument, Dr. Seepersad said the state of the country is a critical contributor to crime levels.

The Criminologist pointed to everyday behaviors, which suggest there is no pride or love in society.

Further he said the issues existing within institutions are having a profound effect on solving crime.