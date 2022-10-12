I955 FM


Acting Commissioner of Police goes on leave

Posted on October 12, 2022 by admin

Senior police officer Earla –Harewood Christopher becomes the 2nd woman to act as Commissioner of Police.

Mrs. Harewood Christopher will act for 1-week.

According to the TTPS archives, Ann-Marie Allen Daly was the first woman to act in the position.

Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob confirmed the development yesterday.

The acting top cop boasted that this development is testament that the TTPS is not short on leadership.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Commissioner Jacob expressed confidence in his team.

The Parliament says the Police Service Commission submitted to the President, Mrs. Harewood-Christopher as the person nominated to act in the Office of Commissioner of Police.

