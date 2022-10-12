I955 FM


11 more persons have died of COVID-19

Posted on October 12, 2022

The Ministry of Health says there have been 11 deaths linked to COVID 19.

A release last evening says the deaths occurred during the period October 5th to the 11th.

The Ministry says this brings the total number of deaths in the country to 4,224.

 It says the deaths were 8 elderly males, 5 elderly females, 2 middle-aged males, 1 middle aged female and 1 young adult female.

The Ministry also recorded 437 new cases.

It says the rolling 7-day of new positive cases from September 28 to October 4th is 92.

