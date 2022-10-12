Murder in Port of Spain

A man is shot and killed in Port of Spain.

Up to news time he remains unidentified.

Reports say the incident took place at the Housing Development Corporation apartment building at Queen and Nelson Street during the early hours of this morning.

Newscenter 5 understands residents in the area were awoken to the sound of several explosions in the area.

Upon investigations they found the body of an unidentified male of African descent was discovered.

Police were called to the scene.

Investigations are now underway.