UNC accuses PNM of meddling

Member of Parliament for Chaguanas west Dinesh Rambally

The Opposition, United National Congress accuses the ruling Peoples National Movement of meddling and interference in independent bodies.

Member of Parliament for Chaguanas west Dinesh Rambally says it is what has lead to the judicial impasse in the Ramlogan/Ramdeen matter.

The case has stalled as State witness Vincent Nelson is unable to testify at this time.

Mr. Rambally said the State interfered.

He said former AG Faris Al Rawi was wrong.

They were speaking at a press conference of the United National Congress yesterday.

And Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah sees it is an unacceptable development.

He said no one is ever held for white-collar crime and that’s not good.

Mr. Abdullah also denounced the increase in the age of retirement.