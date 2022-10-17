U.S. Border Patrol confirms a recent migrant landing in the Florida Keys

U.S. border patrol agents confirmed a recent migrant landing in the Florida Keys.

It happened Saturday at Smathers Beach in Key West.

Agents confirmed a total of 33 Cuban migrants were observed on a makeshift raft.

The U.S. Coast Guard also announced yesterday that at least 80 Cuban migrants were repatriated following interdictions off the Florida coast.

Off the shores of Boca Raton, nearly 100 migrants, authorities stopped almost all from Haiti.

An air station crew reported seeing a cabin cruiser with migrants aboard around 20 miles east of Boca.

The coast guard said someone from Uganda and a person from the Bahamas were on board, along with 96 Haitians.

Several patrol stations and good Samaritans reported migrant vessels entering Florida waters over the past week.