Society of St. Vincent De Paul denies bad treatment of residents

The society of St. Vincent De Paul assures residents at the Finbar Ryan Geriatric Home are well cared for.

The defence follows social media posts, which suggested that residents at the home are being made to eat inadequate diets and the sick and infirmed are being left to fend for themselves.

On the Morning Edition program today President of the society Nigel Phillip refuted the allegations.

However Mr. Phillip admitted to several challenges plaguing the institution.

Further Mr. Phillip vehemently denied that the home is negligent.

Mr. Phillip acknowledged the national network of 65 independently run SVP conferences and their dedicated and committed members, whom he said are tirelessly, and quietly, serving Trinidad and Tobago.

He issued a call to the public for financial or other support to assist the home in providing care for the elderly.