Two men shot dead by police during separate incidents

Two men are shot dead by police during separate incidents at Indian Walk and Beetham Gardens.

The incidents occurred between Sunday night and on Monday but were only made public by the TTPS late yesterday.

In the latest incident–the man, of Beetham Gardens, who was shot by police yesterday morning, has been identified as Voss Singh.

The 33-year-old, of Phase 5, Beetham Gardens, was shot several times following an alleged confrontation with police.

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) were said to be on mobile patrol around 12.20am, when they allegedly spotted several men armed with high-powered rifles.

The officers claimed the men began running in different directions when they saw the police vehicles.

As the police pursued one of the suspects into a house, the officers claimed the man pointed a gun at them and acting in accordance with the TTPS’s use of force policy, they returned fire, hitting Singh several times.

As Mr. Singh fell to the ground, the officers went to him.

Conscious but bleeding heavily, the officers took him to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he died while undergoing emergency treatment.

Officers later recovered one AR-15 rifle, fitted with a magazine, at the scene.

And in the first incident around 8.15 pm on October 16th officers of the southern division received information that a man, armed with a firearm, was seen at Carew Street, Fort George Road, Indian Walk, Moruga.

On arrival, officers reportedly saw Myron Robley, 28, standing at the side of the road with a gun in his hand.

As he saw the officers, it was alleged that Robley fired in their direction.

One police officer returned fire, hitting Robley in the abdomen.

He was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility where he later died.

They said they recovered a pistol with an extended magazine and one live round of 9mm ammunition and two 9mm spent shells at the scene.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.