TT Registered Nurses Association warns of looming danger due to shortage of midwives

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stuart

A warning of looming danger from the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association due to a shortage of midwives.

President of the union Idi Stuart says the low patient to nurse ratio is a recipe for disaster.

Mr. Stuart describes the shortage as dangerous and says there continues to be inadequate specialty staff on maternity wards.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Mr. Stuart outlined several contributing factors to the decreasing number of midwives.

Mr. Stuart is urging government to beef up training and incentives for midwives before it is too late.

He said despite the difficulties with the low number of birthing staff, the country is fortunate not to have experienced life threatening accidents or fatalities.