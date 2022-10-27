Sleeping couple shot dead in St. James

A man and a woman are shot and killed in St. James during the early hours of this morning.

They are identified as Corey Clarke and Samantha Patrick.

Reports say the incident took place at Dundonald Hill, Aboud Circular, around midnight.

Newscenter 5 understands the couple was asleep with their 7-month-old baby when gunmen stormed the house.

The gunmen opened fire on the couple before escaping.

The baby was not hurt.

Residents in the area called the police.

Lawmen took the couple to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.