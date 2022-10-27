Former Opposition Senator says criminal elements have won the war on crime

Opposition Senator Sean Sobers

Former Opposition Senator says the criminal elements have won the war on crime.

According to Sean Sobers, the number of murders over the long holiday weekend at a time of religious observance can only be described as disheartening.

He says the population is scared.

Mr. Sobers referred to a speech by then Opposition Leader Dr. Keith Rowley on crime.

He says Dr. Rowley should follow his own advice and demit office.

According to TTPS figures there have been 495 murders to date compared with 340 for the same period last year.

The TTPS says in October 2021 there were 50 homicides compared with 53 this year.