Senior Pastor Clive Dottin is calling on government to reverse the recruitment drive

Posted on October 27, 2022 by admin
Senior Pastor Clive Dottin

Senior Pastor Clive Dottin is calling on government to reverse the recruitment drive, which he says seems to be trending in the criminal direction.

Pastor Dottin believes gangs are winning the recruitment drive.

On The Afternoon Drive program on i95.5fm with Darian Marcelle on Tuesday, Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Clive Dottin said better needs to be done.

He told the program the nature of crime has been getting worse.

Four persons were killed in that incident in Diego Martin last Sunday.

