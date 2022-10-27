AG blanks Law Association on request for comment on Vincent Nelson Kings Counsel

Attorney General, Reginald Armour

The Attorney General says he will not speak publicly on the Vincent Nelson Indemnity Agreement issue.

Reginald Armour says he is surprised that the Law Association would want him to do so in the first place.

He insists the matter is sub-judice.

The association’s council last week discussed the controversial matter.

In the end it called on the Attorney General to break his silence and issue a full and unambiguous statement on several matters coming out of the indemnity deal between former Attorney General Faris Al Rawi and Vincent Nelson.

Mr. Armour, a former President of the association, did vocalise another concern of his a narrative building in the public domain which appears designed by some he said to pre-empt the Director of Public Prosecutions from reinstating the discontinued prosecution against Mr. Ramlogan and Mr. Ramdeen when his witness becomes available.

He also reminded the association that as AG, his office was the defendant in Nelson’s civil claim for $100 million for an alleged breach of the indemnity agreement and the association’s own position on the sub-judice rule, on October 19, 2021, when it sought to chastise the Prime Minister for statements he made involving the civil claim over the bail-for-murder law.