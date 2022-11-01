Several areas remain under water today as residents struggle to clean up

Several parts of the country are today seeing floods and marooned residents following the last weekend of heavy rains.

Residents in central, south and in the east are badly affected.

In Valsayn north and south many are trapped in their flooded homes.

MP for St. Augustine Khadijah Ammen says it has taken an emotional toll of the Burgesses.

MP Ameen tells Newscenter 5 she has been pleading with government for help but to no avail.

There are reports of similar situations in Kelly Village and Warrenville.

And what have been described as unusually heavy winds yesterday destroyed the home of Suresh Roopnarine in Rousilac.

Reports say the two-storey partly wooden house at Dubin Trace was ripped apart by the heavy winds yesterday.