Calls for a disaster center in Toco / Sangre Grande after the area is lashed by flooding and landslides

Councilor for Toco-Sangre Grande Terry Rondon

There are similar challenges in the east.

Councilor for Toco-Sangre Grande Terry Rondon yesterday appealed for help following floods and landslides over the weekend.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 Mr. Rondon described the situation as a disaster.

He also said the Paria Main Road in Matelot collapsed into the sea on Sunday night and that a vehicle capsized.

Mr. Rondon said there is dire need for a disaster center in the district as it took more than 5 hours to get the vehicle out.

Mr. Rondon said a team from the Ministry of Works and Transport conducted assessments.

There were also reports of flooding in the Penal along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road and Real Spring in Valsayn.