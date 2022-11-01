MET office discontinues “Riverine Flood Alert Green Level”

The Meteorological Service has discontinued the “Riverine Flood Alert Green Level”.

In an update yesterday the TTMS said water levels in the major watercourses continued on a downward trend and no longer posed a threat to surrounding communities.

The met office said expected rainfall today should not overwhelm these watercourses to cause over-spilling of their banks.

It said though some affected areas are still flooded, gradual runoff is anticipated.

It is advising persons to assess their environment for safety concerns.

The MET office is also advising persons to avoid wading through residual floodwater and to remain vigilant.