Government not considering SOE or curfews Minister says strategies are underway

State security heads have assured they will be doing more to stem the tide of violence in the country.

Yesterday they met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the National Security Council for several hours.

The meeting came after the murder tally crossed 500 over the weekend.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds last night said it was not an emergency meeting.

He also insisted there was no discussion on the establishment of a State of Emergency and curfews in hot spots.

The Minister said those in charge of the various police divisions are vowing to do more to appease a traumatised public.

But Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar is not impressed by the outcome of the meeting.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar slammed the National Security Minister saying he is bereft of ideas.

The Opposition Leader was speaking at her Monday night forum meeting last evening.

Before the talks yesterday Acting Police Commissioner Macdonald Jacob admitted the increasing number of killings troubles him and gun related crimes.

The country is expected to see more police patrols from today.