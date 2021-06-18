Woman kills a man in south Trinidad

A man is killed by his female companion in San Fernando.

The victim is identified as Reon Rogers.

Reports say the incident took place at Building C, Orchind Gardens in Pleasantville last night.

Newcenter 5 understands neighbors reported hearing a heated argument coming from the apartment.

A scuffle ensued between the 2 and the woman is believed to have strangled Mr. Rogers during the ordeal.

Police say the woman later made her way to the South Homicide Office where she surrendered.

Officers went to the home and found the man’s body in the apartment.

Investigations are continuing.