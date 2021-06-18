4 more COVID-19 deaths and 350 new infections

Four more people have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased are 1 elderly man, 2 elderly women and 1 middle aged man, all with co-morbidities

This brings to 699 the total number of people who have died from the virus in this country.

In its latest update yesterday, the Ministry also said there were 350 new infections.

It said the new cases are from samples taken during the period June 13th –June 16th.

The Ministry said 465 COVID patients are at hospital, 210 in State quarantine, 124 at step down facilities and 7,864 in home self-isolation.

The Ministry said as of 4pm yesterday, 171,198 people were vaccinated with their first dose while 30,115 have been fully vaccinated.