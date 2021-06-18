Morvant murder engaging police attention

The murder of Brian Forde in Morvant is engaging the attention of the police.
Thirty-four-year-old Mr. Forde was gunned down at his
2nd Caledonia home yesterday afternoon.
Neighbours say they heard gunshots from Mr. Forde’s house at around 12:05pm.
They say they went to the house and found Mr. Forde lying in a pool of blood in the corridor.
They contacted the police.
Mr. Forde was rushed to hospital by officers but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigations are ongoing.
