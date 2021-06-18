I955 FM


Morvant murder engaging police attention

Posted on June 18, 2021

The murder of Brian Forde in Morvant is engaging the attention of the police.

Thirty-four-year-old Mr. Forde was gunned down at his

2nd Caledonia home yesterday afternoon.

Neighbours say they heard gunshots from Mr. Forde’s house at around 12:05pm.

They say they went to the house and found Mr. Forde lying in a pool of blood in the corridor.

They contacted the police.

Mr. Forde was rushed to hospital by officers but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.

