Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health says island is seeing slight decrease in active COVID cases

Dr. Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health

Dr. Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health says the island is seeing a slight decrease in active COVID cases.

He was speaking during the weekly COVID-19 update yesterday.

And General Manager of Primary Care Services Dr Roxanne Mitchell said more persons are coming forward to register for the vaccine.

She said 500 people are now being vaccinated per day since the addition of the Magdelena Grand Hotel as a vaccination site.

And Acting Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Victor Wheeler said over 170 rapid tests were conducted in the first week of antigen testing on the island.

Dr. Wheeler also appealed for persons to donate blood as the island’s blood reserves were once again running low.