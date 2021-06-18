National Security Minister meets with troubled fishermen

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

Warning to criminals attacking fishermen on the high seas from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

And Minister Hinds is also describing as false, claims that the government is not seeking to address the attacks on fishermen.

Over the past weeks several fishermen have been ambushed, beaten and thrown overboard their own vessels while at sea.

Fisherman Andrew Volman was killed in the latest attack in La Brea.

Yesterday Minister Hinds said he met with fisher folk to discuss the issue.

Head of the Carli-Bay Fisherfolk Association Imtiaz Khan commended the Minister for his intervention.

However, he said there are fishermen who are still afraid to go out to sea and is hoping the new measures are implemented soon.

Minister Hinds assured that the situation is under control.

He said he intends to take these criminals down.

Also at the meeting were the MP for the area and officials of the Riverine and Coastal Patrol.