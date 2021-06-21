Government says new look Bill to appoint top CoP goes before Parliament today

The Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, Camille Robinson-Regis

The Police Service Commission is said to have given the go ahead to proceed with a simpler way of appointing a Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Reports last weekend said Commissioner Gary Griffith is seeking another 3-year term.

His first term ends in August this year.

The Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, Camille Robinson-Regis is reported today as saying, the legal notice giving effect to the process is to be debated in the Parliament today.

Mrs. Robinson-Regis has confirmed via a letter that the Selection Process Order 2021 is a statutory instrument, which is subject to the negative procedure in Parliament.

She says the name of this procedure describes the form of scrutiny the instrument receives from Parliament.

The Leader of Government Business says this means there is no debate required in either House to bring it into effect.

She says the instrument becomes law on the date of publication.