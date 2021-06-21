Labour Day warning from OWTU

Oilfield Workers Trade Union

The head of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union says the story surrounding the closure of Petrotrin is not yet over.

On Saturday, Ancel Roget said the government has made a big mistake closing the refinery and collapsing its sale to the OWTU’s company Patriotic Energies.

In a Labour Day message to the nation, Mr. Roget said the country has lost billions of dollars as a result of the government’s decision.

He said the ruling People’s National Movement has been telling a big lie about Petrotrin.

Negotiations to sell the refinery to Patriotic Energies failed, with the government saying it was not feasible to go along with what was being proposed.

Yesterday Energy Minister Stuart Young was reported as saying he has no problem meeting with the union.