PM confirms 400 doses of Pfizer vaccine has been used

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Confirmation from the Prime Minister that the 400 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Ministry of National Security have been used.

Without saying when, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the vaccine doses were administered with the help of the Ministry of Health.

Addressing a media conference last Saturday, Dr. Rowley again defended the handling the arrival of the gift from the United States government.

There was some controversy over the 400 doses of the vaccine, which took many by surprise.

The Prime Minister admitted he was not aware of the time of the shipment’s arrival and said nothing about it prior.

With questions swirling about the gift of the 80 vials of vaccine, the Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister and now the Prime Minister sought to allay any concerns members of the public had.