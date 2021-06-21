I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

PM confirms 400 doses of Pfizer vaccine has been used

Posted on June 21, 2021 by admin
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Confirmation from the Prime Minister that the 400 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Ministry of National Security have been used.

Without saying when, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the vaccine doses were administered with the help of the Ministry of Health.

Addressing a media conference last Saturday, Dr. Rowley again defended the handling the arrival of the gift from the United States government.

There was some controversy over the 400 doses of the vaccine, which took many by surprise.

The Prime Minister admitted he was not aware of the time of the shipment’s arrival and said nothing about it prior.

With questions swirling about the gift of the 80 vials of vaccine, the Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister and now the Prime Minister sought to allay any concerns members of the public had.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *