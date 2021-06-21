MOH records low numbers of COVID infections and deaths

The Ministry of Health records low numbers of COVID infections and deaths.

Yesterday the Ministry confirmed 5 people died from the virus bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 737.

The Ministry said the deceased are 1 elderly man with comorbidities, 2 elderly women with comorbidities, 1 middle aged woman with comorbidities and an elderly man with no comorbidities.

For the month of June there have been 242 deaths and 6,710 new positive cases.

There were also 106 new cases of the virus, found from samples taken between June 16th and the 19th.

Trinidad and Tobago now has 8,274 active positive cases.

Up to yesterday the Ministry said 176,849 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Eighty-nine thousand four hundred and twelve people have received the first dose of the Sino pharm vaccine.

Thirty-nine thousand one hundred and forty two people have been fully vaccinated.