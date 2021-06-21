Opposition taking government to task over number of COVID deaths

Former Education Minister Dr. Tim Gopeesingh

The Opposition is taking the government to task over the number of COVID deaths recorded.

Former Education Minister Dr. Tim Gopeesingh says a Commission of Enquiry must be set up and the People’s National Movement must clear the air.

Dr. Gopeesingh says Dr. Keith Rowley is yet to give a clear explanation for the entry of Pfizer vaccines.

He further questions whether or not the Prime Minister has considered demitting office.

Speaking at the Opposition’s Sunday news briefing he said an apology for the poor handling of vaccination rollout is not enough.

He said the Commission of Enquiry would also call on the Speaker of the House and the President to account for the handling of the pandemic.