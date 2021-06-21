30-year-old San Fernando man is charged with over $73,000 dollars in malicious damage

A 30- year old man is charged with malicious damage in south Trinidad.

He is Peter Keston Williams.

Police say the San Fernando resident was charged on 19th June, after investigations were conducted into reports of malicious damage on the 13th March.

According to officers on Saturday 13th March the owner of a restaurant and bar located at Retrench Village, Cipero Road was conducting sales, when 3 men walked in.

He said one of the men poured gasoline onto the red roulette machine, then set it alight.

Based on investigations Mr. Williams was arrested and subsequently charged.

The extent of the damage is estimated at $73,790.

He is expected to appear at San Fernando Magistrates’ Court today.