New infections of COVID said to be slowing

Posted on June 16, 2021
Head of Epidemiology, Dr. Avery Hinds

The Head of Epidemiology, Dr. Avery Hinds has good news.

He says the numbers of new COVID-19 infections are on the decrease.

Dr. Hinds made the statement while using graphs at the COVID-19 briefing this morning.

The medical professional described this as encouraging news.

Dr. Hinds further noted that the month of June is also showing a decrease in new cases.

Dr. Hinds noted that comorbidities  among the males are little higher than females.

