New infections of COVID said to be slowing

The Head of Epidemiology, Dr. Avery Hinds has good news.
He says the numbers of new COVID-19 infections are on the decrease.
Dr. Hinds made the statement while using graphs at the COVID-19 briefing this morning.
The medical professional described this as encouraging news.
Dr. Hinds further noted that the month of June is also showing a decrease in new cases.
Dr. Hinds noted that comorbidities among the males are little higher than females.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error