I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Although fully inoculated, don’t become complacent

Posted on June 16, 2021 by admin

Dr. Carla Maria Alexander is warning persons not to become complacent after becoming fully immunized.

Dr. Alexander, who is a lecturer Immunology, Para-Clinical Sciences Faculty of Medicine UWI, inoculation, does not mean one should be careless.

Dr. Alexander also pointed out full vaccination means protection for those who are unable to get the jab.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca is estimated to be administered between June 7th and July 9th.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *