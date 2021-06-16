All vaccination appointments for this weekend rescheduled

The Ministry of Health advises the public that all COVID-19 vaccination appointments, which were originally carded for Saturday 19th June and Sunday 20th June, will be rescheduled.

It says the Regional Health Authorities will contact those persons with vaccination appointments for the days indicated above, to provide new appointment dates and times.

The Ministry says all persons who had appointments on these days will be given new appointments in a timely fashion.

It says as is customary, the Ministry will continue to update the public on COVID-19 vaccination rollout developments.