Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley admits his cabinet does not have the amount required to pass the Tobago Bill

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says his PNM government does not have the three quarter majority needed to pass the Tobago Bill currently before the JSC.

Speaking on the Rise and Shine Morning Program on Tobago Channel 5 on Wednesday morning, he said total buy in was needed from both sides of the parliament.

He said the issue of Tobago self-governance is nothing new.

He says, as much as he wants to do it the PNM’s 22 seats cannot do it.

He says it requires 31 seats.