I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley admits his cabinet does not have the amount required to pass the Tobago Bill

Posted on June 16, 2021 by admin
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says his PNM government does not have the three quarter majority needed to pass the Tobago Bill currently before the JSC.

Speaking on the Rise and Shine Morning Program on Tobago Channel 5 on Wednesday morning, he said total buy in was needed from both sides of the parliament.

He said the issue of Tobago self-governance is nothing new.

He says, as much as he wants to do it the PNM’s 22 seats cannot do it.

He says it requires 31 seats.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *