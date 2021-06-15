I955 FM


CoP calls on members of business community to be careful about their actions

Posted on June 15, 2021 by admin
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

The Police Commissioner calls on government officials and members of the business community to be careful about their actions.

Without calling names, Commissioner Gary Griffith expressed disappointment with one parliamentarian whom he says wanted to hold a public demonstration.

The top CoP made the statement during a media briefing yesterday.

Commissioner Griffith also called on the business community to do the right thing and stop making requests for public gatherings.

According to the COVID-19 Health Regulations there is to be no public gatherings of more than 5 persons during the pandemic.

