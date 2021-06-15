Don’t shoot the messenger

UNC Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

The leader of the Opposition feels critics of her reference to the insurrection of July 27th 1990 are shooting the messenger and ignoring the message.

The government and others have slammed Kamla Persad Bissessar for her statement of last weekend, which cautioned that people are suffering and this could lead to a 1990 situation.

Last night she denied inciting any such incident in light of the COVID-19 measures of the Keith Rowley government.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the government’s response to her statement is purely propaganda.

She sought to set the record straight as to her reference and intention.

At her United National Congress’ virtual report, Mrs. Persad Bissessar took issue with the attempt last week to host mass vaccinations.

Dr. Rowley and his Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh have apologised for the failure of last Wednesday.