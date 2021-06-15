I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Persons are advised to refrain from using antibiotics to treat with COVID

Posted on June 15, 2021 by admin
Dr. Jeanine St. Bernard

Persons are advised to refrain from using antibiotics to treat and or prevent COVID-19.

The warning comes from a medical professional.

At the weekly media briefing yesterday Dr. Jeanine St. Bernard said antibiotics should only be used in treatment of certain types of infections.

She also advised persons in home quarantine not to move around the house and have a two-week supply of medication.

Further Dr. St. Bernard stressed that cleaning and disinfecting surfaces at home are essential to keeping the virus from spreading.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *