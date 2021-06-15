The country receives 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qui and Foreign Affairs Minister De Amery Brown

The government receives 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccine arrived at the Piarco International Airport at 1:37pm yesterday.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Foreign Affairs Minister De Amery Brown and Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qui were on hand to witness the arrival of the vaccine.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the 200,000 doses would be used to provide both first and second doses to members of the public.

And Trinidad and Tobago records seven more COVID related deaths.

A total 677 people have now died of the virus.

The ministry of health says 259 new infections were also recorded.

It says the new cases are from samples taken during the period June 9th to the 13th.

In its latest update the Ministry said this brings to 9,164 the number of active cases in the country.

The Ministry said there are 494 patients at hospital, 235 in state quarantine, 124 at step down facilities and 8287 people in home self-isolation.