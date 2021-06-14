Pharmacists, dentists and medical interns among those legally allowed to administer COVID vaccine

Pharmacists, dentists and medical interns are now among those legally allowed to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

This according to Legal Notice 179 of the Emergency Powers 2019 Novel Coronavirus Vaccination Regulations, 2021 as released by the Office of the Attorney General.

It says nursing personnel, dentists, veterinary surgeons, medical interns, dental interns, paramedics or a pharmacist may during the period of public emergency, acting under the direction or supervision of a medical practitioner administer a 2019 novel coronavirus vaccine.

The notice stipulates that this applies to COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Minister with responsibility for health on the recommendation of the drug advisory committee in accordance with paragraph 7, division 3 of the second schedule of the Food and Drugs Regulations.

It says these regulations shall have effect during the period of public emergency.