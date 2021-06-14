14 additional COVID related deaths

There have been 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says the total number of fatalities in the country now stands at 670.

The Ministry says the persons were 3 elderly males,3 elderly females, 2 middle aged males, 2 middle aged females and 2 young adult males with comorbidities.

The Ministry also says there was one elderly male and one middle aged male without comorbidities.

The release also says the Ministry recorded 301 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The release says there are 9,249 total active positive cases.

There are 484 patients in hospital and 18,804 persons have so far recovered.