Ministry of National Security receives 400 vaccines donated from the US

United States government donates 400 vaccines to the Ministry of National Security.
Confirmation of the development came yesterday from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
He says on Saturday the Ministry received the doses as a gift.
He said the Ministry has been on an inoculation drive and inmates will also benefit.
Minister Hinds was speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error